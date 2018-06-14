London Life Mackenzie Modera
LONMO19:CN
12.96
CAD
0.05
0.39%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
12.37 - 12.97
1年トータルリターン
1.90%
年初来リターン
0.69%
前日終値
12.91
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
12.9645
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
9.000
設定日
05/14/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SUSAN SPENCE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life Mackenzie Moderate Income Portfolio Solutions Group Fund is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The fund's objective is to provide interest income with the potential for capital appreciation by investing in units of fixed income funds with a smaller portion in units of Canadian and foreign equity funds.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com