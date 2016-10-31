Longchamp Global Macro Fund
LONGMCB:FP
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
FCP
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
10/31/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Longchamp Global Macro Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform the benchmark index Eonia capitalized + 1%. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in fixed income securities and money markets with a minimum credit rating of BBB- or equivalent issued by OECD member states as well as Hong Kong and Singapore.
住所Longchamp Asset Management
30 rue Galilee
75116 - Paris
France
電話番号-
Webサイト
-