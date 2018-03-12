London Life Global Equity Po
LONGL10:CN
21.15
CAD
0.05
0.25%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
18.13 - 21.09
1年トータルリターン
11.23%
年初来リターン
5.49%
前日終値
21.09
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
21.1483
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 01/31/2018)
136.112
設定日
05/14/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SUSAN SPENCE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life Global Equity Portfolio Portfolio Solutions Group Fund is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada.The fund's obejctive is to provide above average long-term capital growth by investing in companies here at home and abroad.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com