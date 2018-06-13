LO Funds CH - Short-Term Mon

LOIMUMA:SW
97.96
USD
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/06/13
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 06/13/2018)
1.096
設定日
03/29/2010
52週レンジ
96.55 - 97.96
前日終値
97.95
1年トータルリターン
1.46%
年初来リターン
0.78%
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 06/13/2018)
1.096
設定日
03/29/2010
ファンドマネージャ
FLORIAN HELLY / DAVID CALLAHAN
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EJ933479:COR
27.57 千 27.79 百万 2.41
AN112578:COR
25.00 千 25.12 百万 2.18
EJ653645:COR
20.28 千 20.38 百万 1.77
AR754840:COR
20.00 千 20.06 百万 1.74
AR257050:COR
18.00 千 18.07 百万 1.57
EK877220:COR
16.64 千 16.71 百万 1.45
AN882607:COR
16.00 千 16.01 百万 1.39
AQ662111:COR
15.00 千 15.06 百万 1.31
EJ640536:COR
14.92 千 14.99 百万 1.30
AR832872:COR
12.50 千 12.51 百万 1.09
企業概要
LO Funds (CH) - Short-Term Money Market USD is a money market fund domiciled in Switzerland. The objectives of The Fund is long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in money market instruments, fixed or variable-interest debt securities, sight or time deposits and derivaties denominated in usd. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of the mentioned investments denominated in other currencies.
住所
Lombard Odier Asset Management SW SA
Avenue des Morgines 6
CH - 1213 Petit-Lancy
Switzerland
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com