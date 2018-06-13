LO Funds CH - Short-Term Mon
LOIMUMA:SW
97.96
USD
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/06/13
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 06/13/2018)
1.096
設定日
03/29/2010
52週レンジ
96.55 - 97.96
前日終値
97.95
52週レンジ
96.55 - 97.96
1年トータルリターン
1.46%
年初来リターン
0.78%
残存期間
-
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 06/13/2018)
1.096
設定日
03/29/2010
ファンドマネージャ
FLORIAN HELLY / DAVID CALLAHAN
信託報酬額
0.22%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ933479:COR
|27.57 千
|27.79 百万
|2.41
|
AN112578:COR
|25.00 千
|25.12 百万
|2.18
|
EJ653645:COR
|20.28 千
|20.38 百万
|1.77
|
AR754840:COR
|20.00 千
|20.06 百万
|1.74
|
AR257050:COR
|18.00 千
|18.07 百万
|1.57
|
EK877220:COR
|16.64 千
|16.71 百万
|1.45
|
AN882607:COR
|16.00 千
|16.01 百万
|1.39
|
AQ662111:COR
|15.00 千
|15.06 百万
|1.31
|
EJ640536:COR
|14.92 千
|14.99 百万
|1.30
|
AR832872:COR
|12.50 千
|12.51 百万
|1.09
企業概要
LO Funds (CH) - Short-Term Money Market USD is a money market fund domiciled in Switzerland. The objectives of The Fund is long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in money market instruments, fixed or variable-interest debt securities, sight or time deposits and derivaties denominated in usd. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of the mentioned investments denominated in other currencies.
住所Lombard Odier Asset Management SW SA
Avenue des Morgines 6
CH - 1213 Petit-Lancy
Switzerland
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com