LO Funds CH - Short-Term Mon
LOIMEMA:SW
95.81
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 06/13/2018)
279.291
設定日
03/29/2010
52週レンジ
95.81 - 96.20
前日終値
95.81
52週レンジ
95.81 - 96.20
1年トータルリターン
-0.40%
年初来リターン
-0.19%
残存期間
-
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 06/13/2018)
279.291
設定日
03/29/2010
ファンドマネージャ
FLORIAN HELLY / DAVID CALLAHAN
信託報酬額
0.04%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EC932154:COR
|10.00 千
|10.52 百万
|3.75
|
EJ690219:COR
|8.97 千
|9.14 百万
|3.26
|
EJ726681:COR
|8.00 千
|8.09 百万
|2.88
|
EK599923:COR
|7.04 千
|7.05 百万
|2.51
|
QJ405612:COR
|6.00 千
|6.02 百万
|2.14
|
EK097472:COR
|5.00 千
|5.11 百万
|1.82
|
AP561350:COR
|5.00 千
|5.01 百万
|1.79
|
UV290660:COR
|4.50 千
|4.51 百万
|1.61
|
JV503431:COR
|4.10 千
|4.12 百万
|1.47
|
EJ458098:COR
|3.90 千
|3.98 百万
|1.42
企業概要
LO Funds (CH) - Short-Term Money Market (EUR) is a money market fund with the objectives of capital preservation, high liquidity, and returns in line with a one-month local currency eurodeposit benchmark. The fund invests in high quality money market instruments such as commercial paper, certificates of deposit, time deposits fixed-rate bonds and floating-rate noes.
住所Lombard Odier Asset Management SW SA
Avenue des Morgines 6
CH - 1213 Petit-Lancy
Switzerland
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com