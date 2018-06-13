LO Funds CH - Short-Term Mon

LOIMEMA:SW
95.81
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 06/13/2018)
279.291
設定日
03/29/2010
52週レンジ
95.81 - 96.20
前日終値
95.81
1年トータルリターン
-0.40%
年初来リターン
-0.19%
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 06/13/2018)
279.291
設定日
03/29/2010
ファンドマネージャ
FLORIAN HELLY / DAVID CALLAHAN
信託報酬額
0.04%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EC932154:COR
10.00 千 10.52 百万 3.75
EJ690219:COR
8.97 千 9.14 百万 3.26
EJ726681:COR
8.00 千 8.09 百万 2.88
EK599923:COR
7.04 千 7.05 百万 2.51
QJ405612:COR
6.00 千 6.02 百万 2.14
EK097472:COR
5.00 千 5.11 百万 1.82
AP561350:COR
5.00 千 5.01 百万 1.79
UV290660:COR
4.50 千 4.51 百万 1.61
JV503431:COR
4.10 千 4.12 百万 1.47
EJ458098:COR
3.90 千 3.98 百万 1.42
企業概要
LO Funds (CH) - Short-Term Money Market (EUR) is a money market fund with the objectives of capital preservation, high liquidity, and returns in line with a one-month local currency eurodeposit benchmark. The fund invests in high quality money market instruments such as commercial paper, certificates of deposit, time deposits fixed-rate bonds and floating-rate noes.
住所
Lombard Odier Asset Management SW SA
Avenue des Morgines 6
CH - 1213 Petit-Lancy
Switzerland
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com