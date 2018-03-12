L&G Investec UK Special Situ
LIUSS2L:LN
206.72
GBp
0.29
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
202.65 - 216.53
1年トータルリターン
0.07%
年初来リターン
-3.04%
前日終値
206.43
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
206.72
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
21.226
設定日
09/07/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GUIEQII:LN
Investec Fund Series i - UK
|4.57 百万
|21.75 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Investec UK Special Situations - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a combination of income and long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in collective investment schemes, transferable securities, and cash.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com