LV=Liontrust UK Smaller Comp
LITUSCG:LN
644.40
GBp
1.90
0.30%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
537.80 - 660.90
1年トータルリターン
19.73%
年初来リターン
0.43%
前日終値
642.50
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
644.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
8.099
設定日
04/17/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
RVMMBOI:LN
Liontrust UK Smaller Compani
|563.49 千
|7.18 百万
|100.00
企業概要
LV=Liontrust UK Smaller Companies - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in smaller UK companies.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-