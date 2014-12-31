企業概要

In connection with joining European Union, on May 2004 Statistics Lithuania changed methodology of foreign trade statistics. Before, all the data was based on customs declarations. According to the new methodology, total figures for foreign trade comprise Extrastat and Intrastat data. Extrastat data includes information on trade between Lithuania and non-members of EU (based on customs declarations). Intrastat data incudes information on Lithuania trade with EU countries. It is based on information from enterprises about arrivals and dispatches. For data on Lithuanian Foreign Trade before joining EU, see {ALLX LITB}.