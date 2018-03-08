Bradesco FIC FI Multimercado
LITON:BZ
1.24
BRL
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.13 - 1.27
1年トータルリターン
-1.48%
年初来リターン
2.02%
前日終値
1.24
52週レンジ
1.13 - 1.27
1年トータルリターン
-1.28%
年初来リターン
2.02%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.24315
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
48.245
設定日
06/15/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.32%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BRAMZEU:BZ
Bradesco FIC FI Portfolio Mu
|5.29 百万
|13.96 百万
|29.22
|
REFLQDZ:BZ
Bradesco FIC FI Renda Fixa R
|10.07 百万
|13.38 百万
|28.00
|
PORTFIC:BZ
Bradesco FIC FI Multimercado
|6.37 百万
|9.46 百万
|19.79
|
FMLPALS:BZ
Bradesco FIC FIM Portfolio V
|3.69 百万
|7.19 百万
|15.04
|
RFABFIC:BZ
Bradesco Fic Fim Rfa
|3.74 百万
|3.82 百万
|8.00
企業概要
Bradesco FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado Liton is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所BRAM-Bradesco Asset Management SA
Av. Paulista, 1450, 6 Andar
Bela Vista
Sao Paulo-SP 01310-100
Brazil
電話番号55-11-2178-6600
Webサイトwww.bradescoasset.com