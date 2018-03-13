Lion Selection Return Flexib
LISRFAM:CH
1.0300
CNY
0.0010
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.9980 - 1.0310
1年トータルリターン
2.69%
年初来リターン
0.88%
前日終値
1.0290
52週レンジ
0.9980 - 1.0310
1年トータルリターン
2.79%
年初来リターン
0.88%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.03
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
1.030
設定日
09/22/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LI YULIANG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion Selection Return Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and excess return relative to its benchmark. The Fund invests 0%-95% in equities with at least 5% of net assets in cash and government bonds with maturity less than one year.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn