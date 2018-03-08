Libero International SICAV P
LISNGEB:MV
105.59
EUR
0.54
0.52%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
103.60 - 109.52
1年トータルリターン
-1.27%
年初来リターン
-2.53%
前日終値
105.05
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
105.5902
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
06/20/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID MILLER / KARL WILLIAMSON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
5.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Libero International SICAV Plc - Nexus Global Solutions Portfolio is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Malta. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth. The Fund invests in a portfolio of transferable securities (including investment trusts), collective investment schemes, deposits, and forward foreign exchange contracts.
住所90 Longacre,
London, WC2E 9RA,
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイト
-