Lux International Strategy -
LISMX15:LX
139.94
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/02
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
139.30 - 146.68
1年トータルリターン
0.61%
年初来リターン
-2.04%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/02/2018)
139.94
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/02/2018)
3.223
設定日
06/16/1999
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lux International Strategy - Maje is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest mainly in bonds and equities listed on stock exchanges and regulated markets worldwide. The assets may be held in cash and/or in regularly negotiated money market instruments.
住所Lux International Strategy SICAV
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号(352) 24 67 1
Webサイトwww.ca-luxembourgbank.com