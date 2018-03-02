Lux International Strategy -
LISMX12:LX
1,382.37
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/02
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,382.37 - 1,420.48
1年トータルリターン
-0.18%
年初来リターン
-1.35%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/02/2018)
1,382.37
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/02/2018)
2.209
設定日
02/04/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CAPFIEF:LX
Indosuez Funds - Fixed Incom
|218.00
|229.16 千
|10.19
|
CAPEOPF:LX
Indosuez Funds - Europe Oppo
|179.00
|219.92 千
|9.78
|
CFSSTEF:LX
Indosuez Funds - Short Term
|187.00
|187.46 千
|8.34
|
CAPCBEF:LX
Indosuez Funds - Corporate B
|134.00
|141.47 千
|6.29
|
STATEIC:FP
BFT Statere
|1.00
|131.03 千
|5.83
|
LEOMIUI:LX
DNCAｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄ-ﾐｳﾗ
|985.00
|129.56 千
|5.76
|
IGLN:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾌｨｼﾞｶﾙ･ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞETC
|4.65 千
|102.72 千
|4.57
|
CAPEUVF:LX
Indosuez Funds - Europe Valu
|87.00
|86.54 千
|3.85
|
NBSDEIA:ID
ﾆｭｰﾊﾞｰｶﾞｰ･ﾊﾞｰﾏﾝ短期新興国市
|8.18 千
|86.02 千
|3.83
|
BAREETH:ID
BNYﾒﾛﾝ･ｱﾌﾞｿﾘｭｰﾄ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ･ｴｸｲﾃｨ･ﾌ
|73.00 千
|85.66 千
|3.81
企業概要
Lux International Strategy - Clairefontaine is an open-end investment fund incorporated inLuxembourg. The Fund invests mainly in bonds and equities listed on stock exchanges and regulated markets of any OECD member country. The assets may be held in cash and/or in regularly negotiated money market instruments.
住所Lux International Strategy SICAV
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号(352) 24 67 1
Webサイトwww.ca-luxembourgbank.com