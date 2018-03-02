Lux International Strategy -
16,517.97
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/02
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
15,136.08 - 16,956.50
1年トータルリターン
7.80%
年初来リターン
0.04%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/02/2018)
16,517.97
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/02/2018)
23.864
設定日
08/02/1999
直近配当額 ( 11/15/2002)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lux International Strategy - Laujeraca is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund invests mainly in bonds and equities listed on stock exchanges and regulated markets of any country member of the OECD. The assets may be held in cash and/or in regularly negotiated money market instruments, the residual maturity of which does not exceed 12 months, on an ancillary basis.
住所Lux International Strategy SICAV
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号(352) 24 67 1
Webサイトwww.ca-luxembourgbank.com