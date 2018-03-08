Lis Multimercado Credito Pri
LISMULT:BZ
1.51
BRL
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.34 - 1.51
1年トータルリターン
0.74%
年初来リターン
3.47%
前日終値
1.51
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.509128
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
21.483
設定日
10/30/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
RIBOTMU:BZ
Ribot Multimercado FICFI
|419.66 千
|20.68 百万
|97.44
|
TOPDIII:BZ
Itau Top DI Ii RF Referencia
|38.79 千
|538.96 千
|2.54
企業概要
Lis Multimercado Credito Privado FIC FI is a closed-end exclusive fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund is exclusive and will invest in different types of equity securities, derivatives, fixed-income assets and other mutual funds.
住所Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5029-2206
Webサイトwww.itaucustodia.com.br