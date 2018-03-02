Lux International Strategy -
LISM3BA:LX
1,069.43
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/02
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,066.55 - 1,142.74
1年トータルリターン
2.11%
年初来リターン
-3.67%
1年トータルリターン
4.66%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/02/2018)
1,069.43
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/02/2018)
9.610
設定日
06/03/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lux International Strategy SICAV - Kaolin is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is aims to provide a high return and / or a capital gain. The Fund invests in money market instruments, deposits with credit institutions, bonds and equities.
住所Lux International Strategy SICAV
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号(352) 24 67 1
Webサイトwww.ca-luxembourgbank.com