Lux International Strategy -
LISGLIB:LX
1,027.35
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/02
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,027.35 - 1,064.82
1年トータルリターン
-0.28%
年初来リターン
-1.52%
52週レンジ
1,027.35 - 1,064.82
1年トータルリターン
0.05%
年初来リターン
-1.52%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/02/2018)
1,027.35
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
02/24/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lux International Strategy SICAV - Global Investments is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to preserve capital over the long term and to provide increase in capital value primarily through investing worldwide in money markets instruments, deposits with credit institutions and fixed income securities.
住所Lux International Strategy SICAV
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号(352) 24 67 1
Webサイトwww.ca-luxembourgbank.com