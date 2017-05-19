Lux International Strategy S
LISGAIA:LX
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
05/19/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lux International Strategy SICAV - Garraiska Investments is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide capital gains with flexible management of the investments. The Fund invests in equity, equity-related, debt and debt-related instruments of any kind.
住所Lux International Strategy SICAV
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号(352) 24 67 1
Webサイトwww.ca-luxembourgbank.com