商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,317.40 - 2,906.89
1年トータルリターン
-54.99%
年初来リターン
-44.98%
ファンド分類
Physical Assets
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
1,317.397
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
03/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.54%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lisfundo - Fundo de Investimento Imobiliario Fechado is an close-end Fund incorporated in Portugal. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation.
住所Norfin SGFII SA
Campo Grande, 35 - 10 A - C
Lisbon
Portugal
電話番号351-21-318-2520
Webサイトwww.norfin.pt