Lion-Intergestion - Flexible
LISFLEX:LX
1,229.43
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/01
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,190.01 - 1,277.30
1年トータルリターン
-0.11%
年初来リターン
-1.65%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/01/2018)
1,229.43
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/01/2018)
4.850
設定日
02/07/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SEBASTIEN ALUSSE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion-Intergestion - Flexible is a Sicav incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund primarily invests its assets in stocks and bonds worldwide. The Fund can invest up to 100% in other OPC Funds domiciled in the European Union, Switzerland, the USA, or Japan.
住所Lion-Intergestion
39, allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号Not Disclosed
Webサイト
-