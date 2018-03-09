Lisboa II FI Multimercado Cr
LISBOII:BZ
1.42
BRL
0.00
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.18 - 1.43
1年トータルリターン
8.14%
年初来リターン
7.19%
前日終値
1.43
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.424713
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/09/2018)
133.923
設定日
03/29/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DEMOSTHENES MADUREIRA DE PINHO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.06%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK697111:COR
|37.39 千
|124.31 百万
|99.88
企業概要
Lisboa Ii FIM CP IE is a close-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda
Av Eusebio Matoso, 891 Andar 22
05423-901, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3095-2855
Webサイト
-