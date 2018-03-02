Lux International Strategy -
LISBND3:LX
1,583.00
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/02
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,577.00 - 1,623.00
1年トータルリターン
0.32%
年初来リターン
-1.37%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/02/2018)
1,583
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/02/2018)
4.735
設定日
06/14/1999
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CAPFIEF:LX
Indosuez Funds - Fixed Incom
|497.00
|522.12 千
|10.46
|
CFSSTEF:LX
Indosuez Funds - Short Term
|393.00
|394.57 千
|7.91
|
STATEIC:FP
BFT Statere
|3.00
|317.67 千
|6.37
|
DMIURIE:LX
DNCA ｲﾝべｽﾄ - ﾐｳﾘ
|2.23 千
|293.17 千
|5.88
|
CAPCBEF:LX
Indosuez Funds - Corporate B
|233.00
|246.12 千
|4.93
|
IGLN:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾌｨｼﾞｶﾙ･ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞETC
|10.76 千
|237.16 千
|4.75
|
CAPEUVF:LX
Indosuez Funds - Europe Valu
|217.00
|215.78 千
|4.32
|
MLISMBC:LX
ﾒﾘﾙﾘﾝﾁ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ｿﾘｭｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ-ﾏ
|1.45 千
|206.42 千
|4.14
|
NBSDEIA:ID
ﾆｭｰﾊﾞｰｶﾞｰ･ﾊﾞｰﾏﾝ短期新興国市
|18.96 千
|199.25 千
|3.99
|
BAREETH:ID
BNYﾒﾛﾝ･ｱﾌﾞｿﾘｭｰﾄ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ･ｴｸｲﾃｨ･ﾌ
|165.23 千
|194.26 千
|3.89
企業概要
Lux International Strategy - Casemates is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest mainly in bonds listed on stock exchanges and regulated markets worldwide. The assets may be held, on an ancillary basis, in cash and/or in regularly negotiated money market instruments, the residual maturity of which does not exceed 12 months.
住所Lux International Strategy SICAV
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号(352) 24 67 1
Webサイトwww.ca-luxembourgbank.com