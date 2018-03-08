Geracao Futuro Liquidez Top
LIQZTOP:BZ
1.31
BRL
0.00
0.13%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.20 - 1.31
1年トータルリターン
9.01%
年初来リターン
2.04%
前日終値
1.30
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.305587
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
9.271
設定日
06/29/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CARLOS EDUARDO ROCHA
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PLUCAPI:BZ
Brasil Plural Institucional
|6.38 百万
|16.16 百万
|100.73
企業概要
Geracao Futuro Liquidez Top FIC FI Multimercado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所Brasil Plural Gestao de Recursos Ltd
Praia de Botafogo, 228 9 floor
22250-906, Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3923-3000
Webサイトwww.brasilplural.com