BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
LIQX:BZ
1.58
BRL
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.46 - 1.58
1年トータルリターン
8.20%
年初来リターン
1.15%
前日終値
1.58
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.576281
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/12/2018)
260.832
設定日
11/04/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK033573:COR
|9.52 千
|89.28 百万
|33.83
|
EK904757:COR
|2.96 千
|27.73 百万
|10.51
|
EJ763863:COR
|2.00 千
|18.76 百万
|7.11
|
EK690488:COR
|1.55 千
|14.57 百万
|5.52
|
EK367861:COR
|1.31 千
|12.26 百万
|4.65
|
EJ511039:COR
|80.00
|750.50 千
|0.28
|
JV530071:COR
|30.00
|281.37 千
|0.11
|
EI752206:COR
|23.00
|215.77 千
|0.08
企業概要
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI Renda Fixa Referenciado DI Longo Prazo X is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the fund is to follow the CDI (Brazilian Interbank Certificates of Deposits) performance. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in fixed-income securities and derivatives that are related to its benchmark.
住所ARX Investimentos Ltda
Av Borges de Medeiros 633 4th floor
Leblon
22430-042, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3265-2000
Webサイトwww.arxinvestimentos.com.br