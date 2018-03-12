BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R

LIQX:BZ
1.58
BRL
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.46 - 1.58
1年トータルリターン
8.20%
年初来リターン
1.15%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
1.58
52週レンジ
1.46 - 1.58
1年トータルリターン
8.25%
年初来リターン
1.15%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.576281
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/12/2018)
260.832
設定日
11/04/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK033573:COR
9.52 千 89.28 百万 33.83
EK904757:COR
2.96 千 27.73 百万 10.51
EJ763863:COR
2.00 千 18.76 百万 7.11
EK690488:COR
1.55 千 14.57 百万 5.52
EK367861:COR
1.31 千 12.26 百万 4.65
EJ511039:COR
80.00 750.50 千 0.28
JV530071:COR
30.00 281.37 千 0.11
EI752206:COR
23.00 215.77 千 0.08
企業概要
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI Renda Fixa Referenciado DI Longo Prazo X is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the fund is to follow the CDI (Brazilian Interbank Certificates of Deposits) performance. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in fixed-income securities and derivatives that are related to its benchmark.
住所
ARX Investimentos Ltda
Av Borges de Medeiros 633 4th floor
Leblon
22430-042, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号
55-21-3265-2000
Webサイト
www.arxinvestimentos.com.br