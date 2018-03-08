IMGA Liquidez - Fundo de Inv

LIQUIDZ:PL
5.36
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/08
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/31/2015)
57.940
設定日
04/06/2010
52週レンジ
5.36 - 5.36
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
5.36
52週レンジ
5.36 - 5.36
1年トータルリターン
-0.02%
年初来リターン
-0.04%
残存期間
-
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 03/31/2015)
57.940
設定日
04/06/2010
ファンドマネージャ
DUARTE JOSE
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.56%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EJ585127:COR
2.90 千 2.92 百万 2.48
EK278259:COR
2.60 千 2.66 百万 2.26
EI603360:COR
2.50 千 2.66 百万 2.25
LW157654:COR
1.98 千 2.12 百万 1.80
EJ375990:COR
1.90 千 2.03 百万 1.72
EJ499219:COR
1.90 千 1.97 百万 1.67
EK782038:COR
1.90 千 1.90 百万 1.61
JK731086:COR
1.80 千 1.81 百万 1.53
EI959874:COR
1.60 千 1.68 百万 1.43
ED250811:COR
1.50 千 1.58 百万 1.34
企業概要
Millennium Liquidez - Fundo de Investimento Mobiliario Aberto is an open-end fund incorporated in Portugal. The objective of the fund is capital appreciation . The Fund will invest in short-term deposits, treasury bills, commercial paper and other fixed income instruments. The Fund will always have between 50 to 85% of its assets invested in money market instruments and bank deposits.
住所
IM Gestao de Ativos SGFI SA
Av. da Republica, 25 5th floor
1050-186
Lisbon
Portugal
電話番号
351-21-120-9100
Webサイト
www.imga.pt