IMGA Liquidez - Fundo de Inv
LIQUIDZ:PL
5.36
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/08
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/31/2015)
57.940
設定日
04/06/2010
52週レンジ
5.36 - 5.36
前日終値
5.36
1年トータルリターン
-0.02%
年初来リターン
-0.04%
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 03/31/2015)
57.940
設定日
04/06/2010
ファンドマネージャ
DUARTE JOSE
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.56%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ585127:COR
|2.90 千
|2.92 百万
|2.48
|
EK278259:COR
|2.60 千
|2.66 百万
|2.26
|
EI603360:COR
|2.50 千
|2.66 百万
|2.25
|
LW157654:COR
|1.98 千
|2.12 百万
|1.80
|
EJ375990:COR
|1.90 千
|2.03 百万
|1.72
|
EJ499219:COR
|1.90 千
|1.97 百万
|1.67
|
EK782038:COR
|1.90 千
|1.90 百万
|1.61
|
JK731086:COR
|1.80 千
|1.81 百万
|1.53
|
EI959874:COR
|1.60 千
|1.68 百万
|1.43
|
ED250811:COR
|1.50 千
|1.58 百万
|1.34
企業概要
Millennium Liquidez - Fundo de Investimento Mobiliario Aberto is an open-end fund incorporated in Portugal. The objective of the fund is capital appreciation . The Fund will invest in short-term deposits, treasury bills, commercial paper and other fixed income instruments. The Fund will always have between 50 to 85% of its assets invested in money market instruments and bank deposits.
住所IM Gestao de Ativos SGFI SA
Av. da Republica, 25 5th floor
1050-186
Lisbon
Portugal
電話番号351-21-120-9100
Webサイトwww.imga.pt