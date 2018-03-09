FCP LIQUIDITES
LIQUDTS:MC
2,859.76
MAD
0.18
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/09
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 03/09/2018)
3.534
設定日
12/03/2008
52週レンジ
2,799.67 - 2,859.76
前日終値
2,859.58
1年トータルリターン
2.17%
年初来リターン
0.43%
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
FCP LIQUIDITES is an open end fund registered in Morocco. The fund objective is to achieve capital appreciation with liquid returns. The fund invests in money market transactions, receivables, debt securities with less than one year to maturity. It also may invest up to 10% in foreign currency investments abroad.
住所CDG
Tour Mamounia
Place Moulay El Hassan
Rabat
Morocco
電話番号212-22-54-27-00
Webサイトwww.cdg.ma