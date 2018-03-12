UniInstitutional Euro Liquid

LIQPREM:LX
9,657.96
EUR
0.35
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/12/2018)
233.587
設定日
06/01/2010
52週レンジ
9,657.96 - 9,693.42
前日終値
9,658.31
52週レンジ
9,657.96 - 9,693.42
1年トータルリターン
-0.37%
年初来リターン
-0.10%
残存期間
-
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 03/12/2018)
233.587
設定日
06/01/2010
ファンドマネージャ
JUERGEN VOGLER
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AN939625:COR
15.00 千 15.04 百万 5.03
QZ256229:COR
13.20 千 13.21 百万 4.42
JK279965:COR
12.50 千 12.55 百万 4.19
AP011188:COR
10.00 千 10.03 百万 3.35
AP061728:COR
10.00 千 10.03 百万 3.35
AO588772:COR
10.00 千 10.03 百万 3.35
AM135681:COR
10.00 千 10.01 百万 3.35
JV808830:COR
8.00 千 8.01 百万 2.68
EJ457513:COR
8.00 千 8.00 百万 2.68
EI444410:COR
7.50 千 7.50 百万 2.51
企業概要
UniInstitutional Euro Liquidity is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate continuous income as well as long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in internationally issued Euro denominated money market instruments and bank deposits. Money market instruments will have a maximum fixed term of 397 days and bank deposits of 12 months.
住所
Union Investment Luxembourg S.A.
308, route d'Esch
L-1471 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
352-264-08600
Webサイト
www.union-investment.lu