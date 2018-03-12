UniInstitutional Euro Liquid
LIQPREM:LX
9,657.96
EUR
0.35
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/12/2018)
233.587
設定日
06/01/2010
52週レンジ
9,657.96 - 9,693.42
前日終値
9,658.31
1年トータルリターン
-0.37%
年初来リターン
-0.10%
ファンドマネージャ
JUERGEN VOGLER
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AN939625:COR
|15.00 千
|15.04 百万
|5.03
|
QZ256229:COR
|13.20 千
|13.21 百万
|4.42
|
JK279965:COR
|12.50 千
|12.55 百万
|4.19
|
AP011188:COR
|10.00 千
|10.03 百万
|3.35
|
AP061728:COR
|10.00 千
|10.03 百万
|3.35
|
AO588772:COR
|10.00 千
|10.03 百万
|3.35
|
AM135681:COR
|10.00 千
|10.01 百万
|3.35
|
JV808830:COR
|8.00 千
|8.01 百万
|2.68
|
EJ457513:COR
|8.00 千
|8.00 百万
|2.68
|
EI444410:COR
|7.50 千
|7.50 百万
|2.51
企業概要
UniInstitutional Euro Liquidity is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate continuous income as well as long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in internationally issued Euro denominated money market instruments and bank deposits. Money market instruments will have a maximum fixed term of 397 days and bank deposits of 12 months.
住所Union Investment Luxembourg S.A.
308, route d'Esch
L-1471 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-264-08600
Webサイトwww.union-investment.lu