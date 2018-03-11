Fondo Mutuo BBVA Liquidez Do
LIQDUSD:CI
1,048.6760
USD
0.0560
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/11
Total Assets (b -) (on 03/11/2018)
43.470
設定日
12/04/2007
52週レンジ
1,042.6720 - 1,048.6760
前日終値
1,048.6200
1年トータルリターン
0.57%
年初来リターン
0.18%
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Fondo Mutuo BBVA Liquidez Dolar is an open-end fund registered in Chile. The Fund's objective is to maintain a diversified portfolio and an adequate level of liquidity. The Fund invests in national and international short-term fixed-income securities, denominated in US dollar, and with maturities up to 90 days. Additionally, the Fund may invest in derivative products.
住所BBVA Asset Management AGF SA
Pedro de Valdivia 100, piso 7
Providencia, Chile
電話番号562-2679-2879
Webサイトwww.bbvaassetmanagement.com