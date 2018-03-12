BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R

LIQDIV:BZ
1.60
BRL
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.48 - 1.60
1年トータルリターン
8.20%
年初来リターン
1.15%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.596548
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/12/2018)
260.831
設定日
09/09/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK033573:COR
7.82 千 73.35 百万 27.80
EK690488:COR
5.86 千 54.98 百万 20.83
EK367861:COR
1.92 千 17.98 百万 6.81
EK904757:COR
1.87 千 17.54 百万 6.65
企業概要
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI Renda Fixa Referenciado DI Longo Prazo IV is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the fund is to follow the CDI (Brazilian Interbank Certificates of Deposits) performance. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in fixed-income securities and derivatives that are related to its benchmark.
住所
ARX Investimentos Ltda
Av Borges de Medeiros 633 4th floor
Leblon
22430-042, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号
55-21-3265-2000
Webサイト
www.arxinvestimentos.com.br