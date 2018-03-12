BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
LIQDIII:BZ
1.60
BRL
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.48 - 1.60
1年トータルリターン
8.21%
年初来リターン
1.15%
前日終値
1.60
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.596506
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/12/2018)
260.833
設定日
09/09/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK033573:COR
|10.59 千
|99.36 百万
|37.65
|
EK367861:COR
|2.58 千
|24.24 百万
|9.19
|
EK690488:COR
|2.58 千
|24.20 百万
|9.17
|
EK904757:COR
|1.81 千
|16.97 百万
|6.43
|
EJ511039:COR
|114.00
|1.07 百万
|0.41
|
LW810668:COR
|8.00
|75.03 千
|0.03
企業概要
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI Renda Fixa Referenciado DI Longo Prazo III is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the fund is to follow the CDI (Brazilian Interbank Certificates of Deposits) performance. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in fixed-income securities and derivatives that are related to its benchmark.
住所ARX Investimentos Ltda
Av Borges de Medeiros 633 4th floor
Leblon
22430-042, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3265-2000
Webサイトwww.arxinvestimentos.com.br