Loomis Sayles Inflation Prot

LIPRX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.27
USD
0.01
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.21 - 10.56
1年トータルリターン
1.76%
年初来リターン
-1.91%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
10.26
52週レンジ
10.21 - 10.56
1年トータルリターン
1.67%
年初来リターン
-1.91%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.27
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
27.528
設定日
05/28/2010
直近配当額 ( 12/20/2017)
0.0818
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.19%
ファンドマネージャ
MAURA T MURPHY / KEVIN P KEARNS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
0.65%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828Q6:GOV
6.39 千 6.59 百万 21.46
912828S5:GOV
4.31 千 4.28 百万 13.93
912828X3:GOV
3.10 千 3.10 百万 10.09
912828XL:GOV
2.27 千 2.34 百万 7.62
912828V4:GOV
2.25 千 2.25 百万 7.33
912810FQ:GOV
919.89 1.74 百万 5.66
912828N7:GOV
1.41 千 1.47 百万 4.79
912810RW:GOV
1.33 千 1.39 百万 4.54
912810RR:GOV
969.89 1.06 百万 3.46
912810RL:GOV
882.90 915.65 千 2.98
企業概要
Loomis Sayles Inflation Protected Securities Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks high total investment return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing in inflation-protected securities, with an emphasis on debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury. It tracks a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所
Loomis Sayles Funds
One Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
電話番号
1-800-633-3330
Webサイト
www.loomissayles.com