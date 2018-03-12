Loomis Sayles Inflation Prot
LIPRX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.27
USD
0.01
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.21 - 10.56
1年トータルリターン
1.76%
年初来リターン
-1.91%
前日終値
10.26
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.27
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
27.528
設定日
05/28/2010
直近配当額 ( 12/20/2017)
0.0818
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.19%
ファンドマネージャ
MAURA T MURPHY / KEVIN P KEARNS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
0.65%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828Q6:GOV
|6.39 千
|6.59 百万
|21.46
|
912828S5:GOV
|4.31 千
|4.28 百万
|13.93
|
912828X3:GOV
|3.10 千
|3.10 百万
|10.09
|
912828XL:GOV
|2.27 千
|2.34 百万
|7.62
|
912828V4:GOV
|2.25 千
|2.25 百万
|7.33
|
912810FQ:GOV
|919.89
|1.74 百万
|5.66
|
912828N7:GOV
|1.41 千
|1.47 百万
|4.79
|
912810RW:GOV
|1.33 千
|1.39 百万
|4.54
|
912810RR:GOV
|969.89
|1.06 百万
|3.46
|
912810RL:GOV
|882.90
|915.65 千
|2.98
企業概要
Loomis Sayles Inflation Protected Securities Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks high total investment return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing in inflation-protected securities, with an emphasis on debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury. It tracks a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所Loomis Sayles Funds
One Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
電話番号1-800-633-3330
Webサイトwww.loomissayles.com