Loomis Sayles Inflation Prot
LIPNX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.23
USD
0.02
0.20%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.20 - 10.53
1年トータルリターン
0.00%
年初来リターン
-0.77%
前日終値
10.25
52週レンジ
10.20 - 10.53
1年トータルリターン
0.09%
年初来リターン
-0.77%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
10.23
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
28.772
設定日
02/01/2017
直近配当額 ( 06/26/2018)
0.1199
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.17%
ファンドマネージャ
MAURA T MURPHY / KEVIN P KEARNS
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828Q6:GOV
|5.49 千
|5.71 百万
|19.32
|
912828S5:GOV
|4.30 千
|4.29 百万
|14.51
|
912828X3:GOV
|3.09 千
|3.12 百万
|10.55
|
912828V4:GOV
|2.25 千
|2.25 百万
|7.62
|
912828N7:GOV
|1.41 千
|1.47 百万
|4.98
|
912810FQ:GOV
|688.80
|1.29 百万
|4.35
|
912810RW:GOV
|1.16 千
|1.19 百万
|4.02
|
9128282L:GOV
|1.11 千
|1.10 百万
|3.73
|
912810RR:GOV
|968.32
|1.04 百万
|3.53
|
912828XL:GOV
|873.48
|902.89 千
|3.05
企業概要
Loomis Sayles Inflation Protected Securities Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks high total investment return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing in inflation-protected securities, with an emphasis on debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury. It tracks a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所Loomis Sayles Funds
One Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
電話番号1-800-633-3330
Webサイトwww.loomissayles.com