Loomis Sayles Inflation Prot

LIPNX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.23
USD
0.02
0.20%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.20 - 10.53
1年トータルリターン
0.00%
年初来リターン
-0.77%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
10.25
52週レンジ
10.20 - 10.53
1年トータルリターン
0.09%
年初来リターン
-0.77%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
10.23
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
28.772
設定日
02/01/2017
直近配当額 ( 06/26/2018)
0.1199
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.17%
ファンドマネージャ
MAURA T MURPHY / KEVIN P KEARNS
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828Q6:GOV
5.49 千 5.71 百万 19.32
912828S5:GOV
4.30 千 4.29 百万 14.51
912828X3:GOV
3.09 千 3.12 百万 10.55
912828V4:GOV
2.25 千 2.25 百万 7.62
912828N7:GOV
1.41 千 1.47 百万 4.98
912810FQ:GOV
688.80 1.29 百万 4.35
912810RW:GOV
1.16 千 1.19 百万 4.02
9128282L:GOV
1.11 千 1.10 百万 3.73
912810RR:GOV
968.32 1.04 百万 3.53
912828XL:GOV
873.48 902.89 千 3.05
企業概要
Loomis Sayles Inflation Protected Securities Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks high total investment return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing in inflation-protected securities, with an emphasis on debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury. It tracks a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所
Loomis Sayles Funds
One Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
電話番号
1-800-633-3330
Webサイト
www.loomissayles.com