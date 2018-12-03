Issachar Fund
LIOTX:US
NASDAQ GM
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
11.607
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DEXTER LYONS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
2.55%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FIGXX:US
ﾌｨﾃﾞﾘﾃｨ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾂ･ﾏﾈｰﾏｰｹｯﾄ･ｶ
|5.27 百万
|5.27 百万
|39.06
企業概要
Issachar Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in fixed income securities indirectly through ETFS, and other investment companies and, when the Adviser believes it is advantageous to the Fund, strategically invest s in a broad range of U.S. and foreign equity securities .
住所Horizon Capital Management, Inc.
106 Valerie Drive
Lafayette, LA 70508
電話番号-
Webサイト
-