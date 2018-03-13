Lion Theme Selection Equity
LIOTSEL:CH
1.7800
CNY
0.0080
0.45%
更新日時 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.5260 - 1.9400
1年トータルリターン
8.60%
年初来リターン
1.66%
前日終値
1.7720
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.78
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
151.978
設定日
09/17/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YANG GU
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion Theme Selection Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital growth and stable capital appreciation by investing in companies with a "selective theme". The Fund mainly invests in highly liquid equities, and it will also invest in bond funds, money market funds and cash based securities that are available in China.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn