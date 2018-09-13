Amundi - LCL Actions Immobil
LIOTRIM:FP
343.86
EUR
1.30
0.38%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
307.91 - 352.65
1年トータルリターン
9.08%
年初来リターン
3.30%
前日終値
345.16
ファンド分類
Real Estate Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
343.86
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
13.552
設定日
03/22/1991
直近配当額 ( 12/19/2002)
0.84
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LAURENCE TALIERCIO / FREDERIC ROSAMOND
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
INDFONC:FP
Amundi - Amundi Actions Fonc
|72.12 千
|13.69 百万
|100.03
企業概要
LCL Actions Immobilier Europe is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund invests the totality of its assets in the master fund, Amundi Actions Foncier, which in turn invests 60-120% in equities within the European Union. The Fund invests at least 50% in equities of real estate companies.
住所Amundi
90, boulevard Pasteur
75015 Paris Cedex 15
France
電話番号33-1-43-23-30-30