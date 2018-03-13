Lion SZSE Small and Medium E
LIOSMEC:CH
1.03
CNY
0.01
0.59%
更新日時 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.89 - 1.04
1年トータルリターン
4.06%
年初来リターン
3.12%
前日終値
1.02
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Blend Mid Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.026
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
654.199
設定日
12/14/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DESHUN SONG
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion SZSE Small and Medium Enterprises Composite Index ETF Linked Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to track the SSZSE Small and Medium Enterprises Composite Index and minimize deviation and tracking errors. The Fund primarily invests at least 90 % of its asset in the SZSE Small and Medium Enterprises Composite Index ETF (159921 CH).
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn