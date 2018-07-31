Lion Credit Opportunities Fu
LIONVII:ID
980.44
EUR
更新日時 2018/07/31
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
965.62 - 984.16
1年トータルリターン
1.96%
年初来リターン
0.79%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Cap Structure/Credit Arbitrage
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 07/31/2018)
980.44
資産総額 (EUR) ( 08/31/2015)
904.820
設定日
03/12/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion Credit Opportunity Fund VII is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to gernate income. The Fund invests primarily directly or indirectly in debt obligations.
住所Lion Credit Opportunity Fund plc
53 Merrion Square
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号-
Webサイト
-