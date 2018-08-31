Lion-Intergestion Selection
LIONSEL:LX
10,622.61
EUR
更新日時 2018/08/31
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
10,349.03 - 10,754.96
1年トータルリターン
2.77%
年初来リターン
0.95%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2018)
10,622.61
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 08/31/2018)
15.654
設定日
08/10/1994
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion-Intergestion Selection is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in international securities including stocks, bonds and money markets issued in member countries of the OECD.
住所Lion-Intergestion
39, allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号Not Disclosed
Webサイト
-