Lion-Intergestion Selection

LIONSEL:LX
10,622.61
EUR
更新日時 2018/08/31
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
10,349.03 - 10,754.96
1年トータルリターン
2.77%
年初来リターン
0.95%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
52週レンジ
10,349.03 - 10,754.96
1年トータルリターン
3.41%
年初来リターン
0.95%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2018)
10,622.61
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 08/31/2018)
15.654
設定日
08/10/1994
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion-Intergestion Selection is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in international securities including stocks, bonds and money markets issued in member countries of the OECD.
住所
Lion-Intergestion
39, allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
Not Disclosed
Webサイト
-