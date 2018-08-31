Lion-Intergestion Omega
LIONOME:LX
6,326.07
EUR
更新日時 2018/08/31
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
6,160.68 - 6,404.47
1年トータルリターン
2.81%
年初来リターン
0.98%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2018)
6,326.07
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 08/31/2018)
23.761
設定日
08/04/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion-Intergestion Omega is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in open-end funds registered in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, the European Union and Switzerland.
住所Lion-Intergestion
39, allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号Not Disclosed
Webサイト
-