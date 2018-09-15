Lion New Momentum Flexible A
LIONNMF:CH
1.5300
CNY
0.0050
0.33%
更新日時 2018/09/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.5180 - 1.8020
1年トータルリターン
-1.42%
年初来リターン
-12.07%
前日終値
1.5350
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1.53
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 06/29/2018)
83.490
設定日
03/06/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ZHAO SU
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
601021:CH
春秋航空
|207.74 千
|7.28 百万
|8.72
|
000066:CH
中国長城科技集団
|645.90 千
|4.59 百万
|5.50
|
002353:CH
煙台傑瑞石油服務集団
|261.00 千
|4.24 百万
|5.08
|
601288:CH
中国農業銀行
|1.21 百万
|4.15 百万
|4.98
|
600048:CH
保利房地産集団
|297.97 千
|3.64 百万
|4.35
|
300271:CH
北京紫光華宇
|204.00 千
|3.61 百万
|4.32
|
002709:CH
広州天賜高新材料
|87.37 千
|3.37 百万
|4.03
|
601318:CH
中国平安保険(集団) [ﾋﾟﾝｱﾝ･ｲﾝ
|54.90 千
|3.22 百万
|3.85
|
600050:CH
中国聯合網絡通信 [ﾁｬｲﾅﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄ
|616.46 千
|3.03 百万
|3.63
|
600887:CH
内蒙古伊利実業集団
|104.40 千
|2.91 百万
|3.49
企業概要
Lion New Momentum Flexible Allocation Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term stable capital appreciation via value investing. The fund invests 30%-80% of its total asset in equities. 20%-70% would be invested in bonds, currency market, cash, options, asset-backed securities.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn