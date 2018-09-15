Lion Mid Short Term Bond Fun
LIONMSB:CH
1.0134
CNY
0.0019
0.19%
更新日時 2018/09/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.9998 - 1.0537
1年トータルリターン
-2.15%
年初来リターン
-2.39%
前日終値
1.0153
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1.0134
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 06/29/2018)
187.672
設定日
07/21/2006
直近配当額 ( 03/27/2017)
0.354
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ZHANG LE-SAI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AO366368:COR
|20.00 千
|19.75 百万
|10.52
|
AP806943:COR
|20.00 千
|16.03 百万
|8.54
|
EJ440575:COR
|20.00 千
|14.12 百万
|7.52
|
EK239727:COR
|20.00 千
|12.58 百万
|6.71
|
EJ889655:COR
|20.00 千
|12.27 百万
|6.54
|
601336:CH
新華人寿保険
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
AO384123:COR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
AO312350:COR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
AO081577:COR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
AN300952:COR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
Lion Mid Short Term Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to maintain a stable income and to outperform its benchmark. The Fund invests in government and corporate bonds, equities, central bank bills , Repo agreements, bank deposits and other government approved securities.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn