Lion Money Market Fund
LIONMMK:CH
1.0000
CNY
0.0337
3.26%
更新日時 2018/09/14
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 06/29/2018)
4.063
設定日
12/10/2004
52週レンジ
1.0000 - 1.0000
前日終値
1.0337
1年トータルリターン
3.43%
年初来リターン
2.64%
ファンドマネージャ
ZHANG LE-SAI
信託報酬額
0.33%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AS577020:COR
|200.00 千
|199.04 百万
|4.90
|
AT042021:COR
|200.00 千
|198.24 百万
|4.88
|
AT041988:COR
|200.00 千
|198.24 百万
|4.88
|
AQ824817:COR
|150.00 千
|150.34 百万
|3.70
|
AR619998:COR
|150.00 千
|148.76 百万
|3.66
|
AS904422:COR
|100.00 千
|99.20 百万
|2.44
|
AS904415:COR
|100.00 千
|99.20 百万
|2.44
|
AT041995:COR
|100.00 千
|99.12 百万
|2.44
|
AP657873:COR
|100.00 千
|98.42 百万
|2.42
|
AO443452:COR
|60.00 千
|59.97 百万
|1.48
企業概要
Lion Money Market Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The objective of the Fund is to obtain stable income while maintaining the safety and liquidity of its capital. The Fund mainly invests in government and AAA corporate bonds with duration no more than 397 days. It may also invests in other financial instruments other than stocks.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn