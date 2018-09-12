Lion Multimercado Credito Pr

LIONMM:BZ
1.52
BRL
0.00
0.04%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.43 - 1.54
1年トータルリターン
6.87%
年初来リターン
4.32%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
1.523409
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
15.368
設定日
04/02/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
DARTFIC:BZ
ｶﾞﾙﾄﾞ･ﾀﾞﾙﾀﾆｬﾝFIC FIﾓﾙﾁﾒﾙｶﾄﾞ
1.20 百万 2.24 百万 14.80
ADM1MCR:BZ
Adam Macro 1 FIC FI Multimer
1.37 百万 1.90 百万 12.56
SPXRCRS:BZ
Vertice SPX Raptor FIC FI Mu
1.00 百万 1.71 百万 11.30
STRFIC:BZ
Ibiuna Hedge STR FIC FI Mult
6.81 千 1.53 百万 10.07
AMBAHFC:BZ
Bahia Am Marau A Fic Fim
1.17 百万 1.42 百万 9.35
VFF2592:BZ
Vertice Fof Long And Short A
44.30 千 1.42 百万 9.34
GAPLUSS:BZ
Gavea Macro FIC FI Multimerc
4.44 千 1.31 百万 8.64
KAPPAAF:BZ
Kapitalo Kappa A FIC FI Mult
888.45 千 1.02 百万 6.76
BOGARIV:BZ
Bogari Value FIC FIA
273.00 588.63 千 3.88
PROWLER:BZ
Prowler FIC FIA
305.30 千 584.86 千 3.86
企業概要
Lion Multimercado Credito Privado FIC FI is a closed-end exclusive fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund is exclusive and will invest in different types of equity securities, derivatives, fixed-income assets and other mutual funds.
住所
Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-5029-2206
Webサイト
www.itaucustodia.com.br