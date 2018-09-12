Lion Multimercado Credito Pr
LIONMM:BZ
1.52
BRL
0.00
0.04%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.43 - 1.54
1年トータルリターン
6.87%
年初来リターン
4.32%
前日終値
1.52
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
1.523409
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
15.368
設定日
04/02/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
DARTFIC:BZ
ｶﾞﾙﾄﾞ･ﾀﾞﾙﾀﾆｬﾝFIC FIﾓﾙﾁﾒﾙｶﾄﾞ
|1.20 百万
|2.24 百万
|14.80
|
ADM1MCR:BZ
Adam Macro 1 FIC FI Multimer
|1.37 百万
|1.90 百万
|12.56
|
SPXRCRS:BZ
Vertice SPX Raptor FIC FI Mu
|1.00 百万
|1.71 百万
|11.30
|
STRFIC:BZ
Ibiuna Hedge STR FIC FI Mult
|6.81 千
|1.53 百万
|10.07
|
AMBAHFC:BZ
Bahia Am Marau A Fic Fim
|1.17 百万
|1.42 百万
|9.35
|
VFF2592:BZ
Vertice Fof Long And Short A
|44.30 千
|1.42 百万
|9.34
|
GAPLUSS:BZ
Gavea Macro FIC FI Multimerc
|4.44 千
|1.31 百万
|8.64
|
KAPPAAF:BZ
Kapitalo Kappa A FIC FI Mult
|888.45 千
|1.02 百万
|6.76
|
BOGARIV:BZ
Bogari Value FIC FIA
|273.00
|588.63 千
|3.88
|
PROWLER:BZ
Prowler FIC FIA
|305.30 千
|584.86 千
|3.86
企業概要
Lion Multimercado Credito Privado FIC FI is a closed-end exclusive fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund is exclusive and will invest in different types of equity securities, derivatives, fixed-income assets and other mutual funds.
住所Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5029-2206
Webサイトwww.itaucustodia.com.br