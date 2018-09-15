Lion Mixed Equity Investment
LIONMIX:CH
1.96
CNY
0.04
1.80%
更新日時 2018/09/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.96 - 2.62
1年トータルリターン
-20.81%
年初来リターン
-20.20%
前日終値
2.00
商品分類
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1.964
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 06/29/2018)
1.718
設定日
06/06/2008
直近配当額 ( 12/23/2010)
0.16
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
XIA JUN-JIE
定額申込手数料
1.80%
償還手数料
0.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.75%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
000977:CH
浪潮電子信息産業
|7.00 百万
|166.95 百万
|9.72
|
601233:CH
桐昆集団
|6.80 百万
|117.10 百万
|6.82
|
600297:CH
広彙汽車服務
|18.00 百万
|105.48 百万
|6.14
|
000975:CH
銀泰資源
|10.00 百万
|101.40 百万
|5.90
|
600584:CH
江蘇長電科技
|5.31 百万
|89.90 百万
|5.23
|
603799:CH
HUAYOU COBALT
|1.25 百万
|86.74 百万
|5.05
|
600085:CH
北京同仁堂
|2.40 百万
|84.60 百万
|4.93
|
300037:CH
深ｾﾝ新宙邦科技
|2.90 百万
|77.64 百万
|4.52
|
002340:CH
格林美
|11.99 百万
|72.54 百万
|4.22
|
600886:CH
国投電力控股
|8.00 百万
|58.16 百万
|3.39
企業概要
Lion Mixed Equity Investment Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to minimize risk through active investment management. It invests 30-80% of its total assets in common stocks. The fund is also managed by using SAA and TAA methods, it changes the investment holdings according to the market changes.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn