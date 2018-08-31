Lion-Intergestion Hercule
LIONHER:LX
4,990.63
EUR
更新日時 2018/08/31
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
4,873.04 - 5,054.30
1年トータルリターン
2.53%
年初来リターン
0.80%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2018)
4,990.63
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 08/31/2018)
6.883
設定日
06/17/1997
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion-Intergestion Hercule is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in funds registered mainly in the European Union, Hong Kong, Japan, Switzerland, the United States and Canada. The Fund may also invest in funds registered in Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Bahamas and the Netherlands Antilles.
住所Lion-Intergestion
39, allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号Not Disclosed
Webサイト
-