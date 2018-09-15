Lion Guaranteed Fund
LIONGUA:CH
1.0335
CNY
0.0035
0.34%
更新日時 2018/09/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.0133 - 1.1958
1年トータルリターン
2.20%
年初来リターン
-8.16%
前日終値
1.0370
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1.0335
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 06/29/2018)
467.514
設定日
05/13/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ZHANG LE-SAI
定額申込手数料
1.20%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AO147656:COR
|30.00 千
|30.00 百万
|6.42
|
AP044400:COR
|20.00 千
|20.14 百万
|4.31
|
AO966655:COR
|378.00
|362.12 千
|0.08
|
AO570013:COR
|255.00
|343.28 千
|0.07
|
002915:CH
Zhejiang Zhongxin Fluoride M
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
000538:CH
雲南白薬集団
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
000869:CH
煙台張裕葡萄釀酒
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
600600:CH
青島●酒
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
002294:CH
深ｾﾝ信立泰薬業
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
603899:CH
Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
Lion Guaranteed Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to maintain stable income and while preserving principal. The Fund will invests 60% to 100% of its assets in corporate and government bonds. The Fund may also invest 0% to 40% of its assets in stocks listed in China as well as other financial instruments.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn