Amundi - LCL Actions Diversi
LIONGPD:FP
289.93
EUR
0.25
0.09%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
273.91 - 300.41
1年トータルリターン
4.60%
年初来リターン
2.84%
前日終値
289.68
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
289.93
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
50.835
設定日
07/29/1999
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NICOLAS DELHAY
定額申込手数料
2.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FIDEURO:FP
ﾌｨﾃﾞﾘﾃｨ･ｱﾝﾍﾞﾃｨｽﾏﾝSICAV-欧州
|182.51 千
|9.48 百万
|26.99
|
DNCACEC:FP
DNCAﾌｨﾅﾝｽ･ｾﾝﾄﾌｫﾘｱ
|22.90 千
|8.65 百万
|24.64
|
CEU:FP
Amundi Msci Europe UCITS ETF
|38.12 千
|8.51 百万
|24.23
|
TQEEGUC:LX
THEAM Quant - Equity Europe
|34.46 千
|7.00 百万
|19.93
企業概要
LCL Actions Diversification is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund invests mainly in other Credit Lyonnais OPCVMs that invest in international growth stocks, emerging market stocks and natural resources stocks.
住所Amundi
90, boulevard Pasteur
75015 Paris Cedex 15
France
電話番号33-1-43-23-30-30