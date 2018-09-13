Great Eastern Lion Enhanced
LIONEEQ:MK
1.995
MYR
0.006
0.30%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.939 - 2.231
1年トータルリターン
-1.77%
年初来リターン
-6.69%
前日終値
1.989
52週レンジ
1.939 - 2.231
1年トータルリターン
-1.29%
年初来リターン
-6.69%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Malaysia
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1.995
資産総額 (百万 MYR) ( 09/13/2018)
894.943
設定日
04/15/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Great Eastern Lion Enhanced Equity Fund is an investment-linked fund incorporated in Malaysia. The Fund seeks to achieve medium to long-term capital appreciation. Although the Fund invests mainly in Malaysian equities (50% to 100%), it may also partially invest in Singapore (up to 25%) and Hong Kong (up to 25%), if and when necessary, to enhance the Fund's returns.
住所Great Eastern Life Insurance (M) Bhd
Menara Great Eastern
303 Jalan Ampang
50450 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
電話番号603-4259-8888
Webサイトwww.lifeisgreat.com.my