Lion Balanced Fund
LIONBAL:CH
0.8525
CNY
0.0003
0.04%
更新日時 2018/09/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.8490 - 0.9708
1年トータルリターン
-5.19%
年初来リターン
-8.77%
前日終値
0.8528
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
0.8525
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 06/29/2018)
1.489
設定日
07/02/2004
直近配当額 ( 09/06/2007)
0.76
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
XIA JUN-JIE
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.75%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AO443452:COR
|130.00 千
|130.04 百万
|8.73
|
601318:CH
中国平安保険(集団) [ﾋﾟﾝｱﾝ･ｲﾝ
|1.62 百万
|94.93 百万
|6.38
|
601601:CH
中国太平洋保険(集団)
|2.25 百万
|71.66 百万
|4.81
|
600340:CH
華夏幸福基業投資開発
|2.75 百万
|70.88 百万
|4.76
|
300144:CH
宋城演芸発展
|2.39 百万
|56.19 百万
|3.77
|
AP858682:COR
|50.00 千
|50.12 百万
|3.37
|
601668:CH
中国建築
|7.63 百万
|41.63 百万
|2.80
|
600705:CH
中航投資控股
|8.88 百万
|41.49 百万
|2.79
|
600559:CH
河北衡水老白干酒業
|1.97 百万
|39.37 百万
|2.64
|
601288:CH
中国農業銀行
|11.39 百万
|39.17 百万
|2.63
企業概要
Lion Balanced Fund is an-open fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective seeks higher returns than the market average while taking same level of risk through active investment management. The Fund focuses on stable current income as well as long-term capital appreciation. It invests 45-75% of its total assets in common stocks, 20-50% in fixed-income securities and 5-10% in cash.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn