Amundi - LCL Mone Jour - 3M
LION20D:FP
買収
407.2816
EUR
更新日時 2018/08/02
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 08/02/2018)
78.308
設定日
09/26/1994
52週レンジ
407.2816 - 408.9812
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 08/02/2018)
78.308
設定日
09/26/1994
ファンドマネージャ
BAPTISTE LOUBERT
信託報酬額
0.52%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AMUTEPC:FP
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨ･ｷｬｯｼｭ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾃｭｰｼｮﾝｽﾞSR
|811.63 千
|81.07 百万
|100.01
企業概要
LCL Mone Jour - 3M is a money market fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outpeform the Eonia Capitalized Index. The Fund invests all its assets in the master fund, Amundi Treso EONIA ISR-P, which in turn invests up to 100% in short-term bonds, certificates of deposit, London CD's, commercial paper, BMTNs, EMTNs, Euro and US commercial paper, and floating-rate notes.
住所Amundi
90, boulevard Pasteur
75015 Paris Cedex 15
France
電話番号33-1-43-23-30-30