企業概要

LCL Mone Jour - 3M is a money market fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outpeform the Eonia Capitalized Index. The Fund invests all its assets in the master fund, Amundi Treso EONIA ISR-P, which in turn invests up to 100% in short-term bonds, certificates of deposit, London CD's, commercial paper, BMTNs, EMTNs, Euro and US commercial paper, and floating-rate notes.